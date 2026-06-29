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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 1 of 8]

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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

    POLAND

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Danger observe a live-fire dance performance in Poland, July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some break from training and celebrated 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9793121
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-DV259-1222
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration
    Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

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    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    BigRedOne
    Freddom250
    IndDay26EUR
    IndependenceDayEurope

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