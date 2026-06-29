U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Danger observe a live-fire dance performance in Poland, July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some break from training and celebrated 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793121
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1222
|Resolution:
|4731x3154
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.