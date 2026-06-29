U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Danger take a break from training to hit the sand courts and play volleyball in Poland, July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime and celebrated 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793123
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1383
|Resolution:
|4999x3333
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.