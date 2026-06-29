A U.S. Army Soldier with Task Force Danger stands beneath a USAG Poland MWR canopy in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime and celebrated 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793125
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1400
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.