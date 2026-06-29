U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Danger pose for a photo to celebrate the 4th of July together with good food, fun games and live performances in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime to celebrate 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9793127
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DV259-1466
|Resolution:
|6377x4251
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Roberto Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.