Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

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U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Danger pose for a photo to celebrate the 4th of July together with good food, fun games and live performances in Poland July 4, 2026. Soldiers took some downtime to celebrate 250 years of freedom and independence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)