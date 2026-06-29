Task Force Danger 4th of July Celebration

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A Polish Soldier with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland stands at attention during the opening ceremony of a joint Independence Day celebration in Poland, July 4, 2026. The event brings together U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Danger and Polish service members to honor 250 years of American freedom and independence with food, games, and live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Roberto Diaz)