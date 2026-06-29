Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of Freedom 250 events, July 4, 2026. The aircraft participated in support of the nationwide commemoration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States, demonstrating the Air Force’s readiness and ability to project airpower in support of national priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)