Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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A F/A-18F Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy’s East Coast Rhino Demonstration Team takes off for the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Military flyovers and aerial demonstrations are a longstanding part of national celebrations that connect Americans with their armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)