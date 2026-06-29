A U.S. Marine with Marine Fighter Attack Training squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, guides a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during Freedom 250 flyovers in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Andrews, known as America’s Airfield, regularly supports national security special events such as Freedom 250 with airfield and logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9792875
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-RJ686-1380
|Resolution:
|3760x2507
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.