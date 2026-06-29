Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Marine Fighter Attack Training squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, guides a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during Freedom 250 flyovers in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Andrews, known as America’s Airfield, regularly supports national security special events such as Freedom 250 with airfield and logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)