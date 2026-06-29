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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 4 of 12]

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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Andrews, known as America’s Airfield, regularly supports national security special events such as Freedom 250 with airfield and logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9792872
    VIRIN: 260704-F-RJ686-1390
    Resolution: 6209x4139
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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    TAGS

    Independence
    Joint Base Andrews
    Semiquincentennial
    America250
    Freedom250

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