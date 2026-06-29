Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Andrews, known as America’s Airfield, regularly supports national security special events such as Freedom 250 with airfield and logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)