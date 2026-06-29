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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 7 of 12]

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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    A F/A-18F Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy’s East Coast Rhino Demonstration Team takes off for the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Military flyovers and aerial demonstrations are a longstanding part of national celebrations that connect Americans with their armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9792871
    VIRIN: 260704-F-RJ686-1567
    Resolution: 5211x3474
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover
    Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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    TAGS

    Independence
    Joint Base Andrews
    Semiquincentennial
    America250
    Freedom250

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