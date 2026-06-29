A F/A-18F Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy’s East Coast Rhino Demonstration Team takes off for the Freedom 250 celebration in Washington, D.C., at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 4, 2026. Military flyovers and aerial demonstrations are a longstanding part of national celebrations that connect Americans with their armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9792871
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-RJ686-1567
|Resolution:
|5211x3474
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.