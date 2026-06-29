Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” takes off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of Freedom 250 July 4, 2026. The demonstration teams showcase the professionalism, precision and capabilities of America's warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)