A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” takes off from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in support of Freedom 250 July 4, 2026. The demonstration teams showcase the professionalism, precision and capabilities of America's warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9792869
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-RJ686-1756
|Resolution:
|4863x3242
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircraft take off from JBA for Freedom 250 flyover [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.