Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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U.S. Air Force maintainers, aircrew and observers stand by a B-1B Lancer as they conduct a U.S. Air Force Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 77th Weapons Squadron and U.S. Navy Network Enabled Weapons Fleet Support Team, the event brought together subject matter experts to validate procedures using a live AGM-158C LRASM connected to the aircraft through a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)