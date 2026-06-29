U.S. Air Force maintainers, aircrew and observers stand by a B-1B Lancer as they conduct a U.S. Air Force Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 77th Weapons Squadron and U.S. Navy Network Enabled Weapons Fleet Support Team, the event brought together subject matter experts to validate procedures using a live AGM-158C LRASM connected to the aircraft through a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9792231
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GA355-1223
|Resolution:
|7686x5124
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
No keywords found.