Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen inspect a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile on a munitions trailer alongside a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, required coordination between munitions, maintenance and aircrew personnel to validate pre-flight procedures and evaluate aircraft and weapon system software using a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)