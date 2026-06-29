U.S. Airmen inspect a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile on a munitions trailer alongside a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, required coordination between munitions, maintenance and aircrew personnel to validate pre-flight procedures and evaluate aircraft and weapon system software using a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9792221
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GA355-1174
|Resolution:
|6218x4145
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
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