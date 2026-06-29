Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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U.S. Air Force aircrew and observers arrive on the flightline and walk toward a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Personnel from the 7th Bomb Wing, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 77th Weapons Squadron and U.S. Navy Network Enabled Weapons Fleet Support Team conducted the event to validate pre-flight procedures utilizing a live AGM-158C connected to the aircraft through a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)