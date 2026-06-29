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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 7 of 8]

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing maneuver a munitions trailer carrying a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile into position near a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Weapons backshop Airmen from the 7th Bomb Wing fabricated a specialized cable specifically for the event, which established baseline data and improved processes supporting future weapon integration efforts and continued enhancement of the B-1B Lancer’s maritime strike and network-enabled weapons capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9792229
    VIRIN: 260602-F-GA355-1214
    Resolution: 6621x4414
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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    7th Bomb Wing
    LRASM
    Long Range Anti-Ship Missile

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