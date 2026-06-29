Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing maneuver a munitions trailer carrying a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile into position near a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Weapons backshop Airmen from the 7th Bomb Wing fabricated a specialized cable specifically for the event, which established baseline data and improved processes supporting future weapon integration efforts and continued enhancement of the B-1B Lancer’s maritime strike and network-enabled weapons capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)