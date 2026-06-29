U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing maneuver a munitions trailer carrying a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile into position near a B-1B Lancer during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Weapons backshop Airmen from the 7th Bomb Wing fabricated a specialized cable specifically for the event, which established baseline data and improved processes supporting future weapon integration efforts and continued enhancement of the B-1B Lancer’s maritime strike and network-enabled weapons capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9792229
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GA355-1214
|Resolution:
|6621x4414
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
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