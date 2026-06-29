Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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U.S. Air Force maintainers, aircrew and observers stand by a B-1B Lancer as they conduct a U.S. Air Force Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, the collaborative event brought together specialized teams to validate critical pre-flight procedures using a live AGM-158C LRASM connected to the aircraft through a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)