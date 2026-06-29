U.S. Air Force maintainers, aircrew and observers stand by a B-1B Lancer as they conduct a U.S. Air Force Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led by the 7th Bomb Wing, the collaborative event brought together specialized teams to validate critical pre-flight procedures using a live AGM-158C LRASM connected to the aircraft through a locally fabricated cable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9792223
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GA355-1193
|Resolution:
|7743x5162
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
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