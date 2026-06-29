A U.S. Airman assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing inspects a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile staged near a B-1B Lancer as a C-130J Super Hercules takes off during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led the 7th BW, the event validated critical pre-flight procedures using a locally fabricated cable to connect the munition to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9792226
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GA355-1201
|Resolution:
|8092x5395
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
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