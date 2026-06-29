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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 6 of 8]

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing inspects a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile staged near a B-1B Lancer as a C-130J Super Hercules takes off during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led the 7th BW, the event validated critical pre-flight procedures using a locally fabricated cable to connect the munition to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9792226
    VIRIN: 260602-F-GA355-1201
    Resolution: 8092x5395
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero
    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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    Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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    TAGS

    7th Bomb Wing
    LRASM
    Long Range Anti-Ship Missile

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