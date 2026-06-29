Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing inspects a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile staged near a B-1B Lancer as a C-130J Super Hercules takes off during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Led the 7th BW, the event validated critical pre-flight procedures using a locally fabricated cable to connect the munition to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)