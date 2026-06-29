Dyess Airmen validate pre-flight procedures during LRASM Event Zero

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A locally fabricated cable is connected to a live AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile during a U.S. Air Force LRASM Event Zero at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Weapons backshop Airmen from the 7th Bomb Wing fabricated the specialized cable for the event, which established baseline data and improved processes supporting future weapon integration efforts and continued enhancement of the B-1B Lancer’s maritime strike and network-enabled weapons capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Schellenberg)