Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

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Members from the Osan community watch as the liberty bell is rung during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. The celebration honored the nation's founding ideals while recognizing the service of those who continue defending them today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)