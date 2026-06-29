A U.S. Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing rings the historic Osan Liberty Bell during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. The Liberty Bell ringing commemorated 250 years of American independence and honored the enduring values of freedom, service and national pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9790411
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-SA893-1189
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.