Performers demonstrate Taekwondo during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. The demonstration celebrated both American independence and the close partnership shared between the United States and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9790402
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-SA893-1033
|Resolution:
|5688x3200
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.