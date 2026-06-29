Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. Liberty Fest celebrated America's history while bringing together Team Osan through community, tradition and patriotic celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)