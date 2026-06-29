Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Republic of Korea Air Force Band perform during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. Members of the Republic of Korea Air Force joined Team Osan in commemorating America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)