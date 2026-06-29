Members of Team Osan gather during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. Team Osan gathered to celebrate America's Independence Day through entertainment, cultural performances and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9790407
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-SA893-1038
|Resolution:
|4886x2748
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.