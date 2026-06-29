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    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest [Image 5 of 9]

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    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Performers present a traditional Korean Pungmulnori performance during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. Korean cultural performances gave attendees an opportunity to experience local traditions while celebrating America's Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 08:57
    Photo ID: 9790405
    VIRIN: 260703-F-SA893-1120
    Resolution: 5895x3316
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest
    Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

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    TAGS

    Liberty Fest
    51st FW
    51ST FSS
    Osan Air Base
    freedom 250

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