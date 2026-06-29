Team Osan Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary During Liberty Fest

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Performers present a traditional Korean Pungmulnori performance during the Liberty Fest Freedom 250 celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2026. Korean cultural performances gave attendees an opportunity to experience local traditions while celebrating America's Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)