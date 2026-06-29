Members of Japan Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area command staff, and Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) command staff meet on the flight deck of Midgett during a visit to Yokohama, Japan, as part of Pacific Atlas, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9785428
|VIRIN:
|260619-G-BB085-1137
|Resolution:
|7369x4913
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.