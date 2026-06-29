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    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan [Image 11 of 15]

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    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    A U.S. Coast Guard 35-foot Long Range Interceptor II embarked cutter boat and a U.S. Coast Guard 26-foot Over-the-Horizon embarked cutter boat attached to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) travel in formation with Japan Coast Guard small boat maritime enforcement teams during a law enforcement tactics demonstration during Pacific Atlas in Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9785420
    VIRIN: 260619-G-BB085-1077
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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    TAGS

    Yokohama
    USCGC Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific
    Japan Coast Guard
    Pacific Atlas

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