U.S., Japanese forces conduct Pacific Atlas 26-1

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley | Crew members assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) prepare the forecastle for mooring operations in Yokohama, Japan, during Pacific Atlas, June 18, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley) see less | View Image Page

Maritime forces from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) conducted Pacific Atlas 26-1 off the coast of Japan, June 15-19.

Pacific Atlas 26-1 is an inaugural logistics demonstration exercise, designed to validate communications, logistics procedures, and sustainment concepts that support strategic deterrence and operational flexibility in the Indo-Pacific. This exercise series is enabled by decades of interoperable training of logistical capabilities between the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

“The successful completion of this iteration of Pacific Atlas reinforces our collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations,” said USCG Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757). “Executing complex logistics maneuvers like vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with JMSDF demonstrates the high level of bilateral interoperability we have achieved with our Japanese counterparts.”

During the exercise, JCG Shunko-class patrol vessel Yumihari (PLH 44) and Midgett conducted a VERTREP, transferring valuable materials at sea via aircraft to demonstrate agile sustainment capabilities.

Following the maritime phase, subject matter experts from all three services held an exchange ashore in Japan. These sessions allowed participants to review logistics data and share best practices, further enhancing the shared operational skill sets required for long-term regional stability.

Participating forces included one anti-submarine patrol helicopter from JMSDF Fleet Air Squadron (HS) 21, Yumihari and Midgett.

Bilateral operations such as Pacific Atlas provide valuable opportunities to enhance and showcase combined readiness. The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard regularly operate alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific as a demonstration of our shared commitment to a free and open region.

For this exercise, Midgett operated under tactical command of Commander Destroyer Squadron 15 to train interoperability and demonstrate coordination between U.S. and partner nation forces.

Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.