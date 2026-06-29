Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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U.S. Coast Guard maritime enforcement specialists assigned to Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) stand and salute with members of the Japan Coast Guard law enforcement teams on the flight deck of Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel JCGS Buko (PL-10) after completing a law enforcement demonstration for Japan Coast Guard official; members of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) command staff; U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Pacific Area; during a law enforcement tactics demonstration during Pacific Atlas in Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)