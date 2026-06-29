Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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From left to right, Japan Coast Guard Vice Commandant for Operations, Hiroaki Kanosue; U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757); U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Pacific Area; pose on the flight deck of Midgett during a visit to Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)