Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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From left to right, U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Keith Wilkins, the U.S. Coast Guard Attaché to Japan; U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757); U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Pacific Area; Japan Coast Guard Vice Commandant for Operations, Hiroaki Kanosue; Japan Coast Guard Superintendent, 1st-Grade Takuya Fukumoto, commander of the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters; and Japan Coast Guard Rear Adm. Hisako Nakabayashi, commander of the Yokohama Coast Guard Office; pose in front of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) after a welcoming ceremony in Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)