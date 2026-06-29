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    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan [Image 10 of 15]

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    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    From left to right, U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Keith Wilkins, the U.S. Coast Guard Attaché to Japan; U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757); U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Pacific Area; Japan Coast Guard Vice Commandant for Operations, Hiroaki Kanosue; Japan Coast Guard Superintendent, 1st-Grade Takuya Fukumoto, commander of the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters; and Japan Coast Guard Rear Adm. Hisako Nakabayashi, commander of the Yokohama Coast Guard Office; pose in front of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) after a welcoming ceremony in Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9785419
    VIRIN: 260619-G-BB085-1055
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Austin Wiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    USCGC Midgett arrives in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in joint operations with Japan Coast Guard
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan
    Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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    TAGS

    Yokohama
    USCGC Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific
    Japan Coast Guard
    Pacific Atlas

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