Vice Adm. Joseph Buzzella visits USCGC Midgett in Yokohama, Japan

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Japan Coast Guard Vice Commandant for Operations, Hiroaki Kanosue, is saluted by crew members of Legend-class cutter USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) while visiting the cutter during Pacific Atlas in Yokohama, Japan, June 19, 2026. Pacific Atlas is a series of demonstrations of allied logistics interoperability, signaling collective capability to sustain distributed maritime operations in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)