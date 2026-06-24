31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Olshefski, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, provides initial remarks to his new squadron during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)