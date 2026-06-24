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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 8]

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, provides her final remarks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a traditional ceremony that transfers total responsibility, authority and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9782601
    VIRIN: 260626-F-TT513-1003
    Resolution: 7288x4859
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    31 OMRS
    Aviano Air Base
    Change of Command Ceremony

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