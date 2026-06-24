31 OMRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 31st OMRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9782589
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-TT513-1001
|Resolution:
|7469x4979
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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