31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 31st OMRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The MSM is a military award presented to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)