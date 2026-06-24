31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, the 31st Medical Group commander, hands the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Olshefski, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)