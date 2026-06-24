31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, the 31st Medical Group commander, receives a salute from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Olshefski, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The salute exchanged during the change of command embodies the honor and tradition of military service and signifies the official transfer of authority, the confidence of the group commander and the unwavering trust placed in the incoming commander to lead the unit forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)