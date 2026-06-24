31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The 31st OMRS supports the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing and its associated units throughout the southern European region, ensuring the health of its community by providing high reliability, patient-focused medical care for the Department of War, geographically separated units and host nation personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)