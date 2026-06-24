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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. The 31st OMRS supports the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing and its associated units throughout the southern European region, ensuring the health of its community by providing high reliability, patient-focused medical care for the Department of War, geographically separated units and host nation personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9782591
    VIRIN: 260626-F-TT513-1008
    Resolution: 7309x4873
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 OMRS, Change of Command

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