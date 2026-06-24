31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron departing commander, stands at attention after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, during the 31st OMRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Wolfe relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Olshefski , 31st OMRS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)