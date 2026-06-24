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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 8]

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Wolfe, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron departing commander, stands at attention after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, during the 31st OMRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2026. During the ceremony, Wolfe relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Olshefski , 31st OMRS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 05:04
    Photo ID: 9782594
    VIRIN: 260626-F-TT513-1002
    Resolution: 7512x5008
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 OMRS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander
    31 OMRS welcomes new commander

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    Aviano
    31 FW, Aviano AB, 31 OMRS, Change of Command

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