A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron lands on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The HH-60W is designed from the ground up with integrated mission systems that improve situational awareness for aircrews operating in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9781483
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-NO357-2564
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Venom Forge test ACE scenarios [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Vinh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.