Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron lands on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The HH-60W is designed from the ground up with integrated mission systems that improve situational awareness for aircrews operating in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)