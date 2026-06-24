Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron takes off on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)