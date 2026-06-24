Two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron prepare to taxi onto the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base June 17, 2026. The F-16 has been a major component of the combat forces committed to the war on terrorism, flying thousands of sorties in support of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9781481
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-NO357-1998
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Venom Forge test ACE scenarios [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Vinh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.