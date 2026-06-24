Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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Two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron prepare to taxi onto the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base June 17, 2026. The F-16 has been a major component of the combat forces committed to the war on terrorism, flying thousands of sorties in support of operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)