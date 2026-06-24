Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron receives a hot-pit refuel on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise showcases Creech Air Force Base ability to provide logistic, equipment and runway support with refueling the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)