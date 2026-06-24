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    Venom Forge test ACE scenarios [Image 6 of 6]

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    Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Vinh Phan 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron receives a hot-pit refuel on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise showcases Creech Air Force Base ability to provide logistic, equipment and runway support with refueling the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9781485
    VIRIN: 260629-F-NO357-6863
    Resolution: 5083x3389
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Venom Forge test ACE scenarios [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Vinh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Creech Air Force Base
    F-16C
    F-35 A Lighting II
    Refueling
    Las Vegas
    Venom Forge

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