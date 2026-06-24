Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron prepares to taxi onto the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base June 17, 2026. The exercise aimed to assist students in learning about generating lethal combat airpower and refueling techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)