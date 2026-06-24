Venom Forge test ACE scenarios

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A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off from the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base June 17, 2026. These exercises help maintain the skills required to maintain advanced airpower in operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)