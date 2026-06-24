A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off from the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base June 17, 2026. These exercises help maintain the skills required to maintain advanced airpower in operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Vinh Phan)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9781482
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-NO357-2288
|Resolution:
|3143x2095
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Venom Forge test ACE scenarios [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Vinh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.