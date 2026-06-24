Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Julian Christopher, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight, stands at the position of attention during the unit’s change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Christopher is replacing Maj. James Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)