Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing attend a change-of-command ceremony for the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Capt. Julian Christopher is replacing Maj. James Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)