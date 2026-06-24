Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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Capt. Julian Christopher, right, accepts the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight guidon from Col. Jerry Zollman, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Christopher is replacing Maj. James Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)