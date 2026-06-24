Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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Maj. James Edington, outgoing commander of the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Capt. Julian Christopher is replacing Edington, who has been named 123rd Maintenance Squadron commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)