Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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Maj. James Edington, right, relinquishes the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight guidon to Col. Jerry Zollman, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Capt. Julian Christopher is replacing Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)